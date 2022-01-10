Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 54,428 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 2.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $34.36 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17.

