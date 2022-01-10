Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

