Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 15,995 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.32% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.