Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $7,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,770,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

