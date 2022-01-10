Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $143.01 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

