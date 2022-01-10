Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,898 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

