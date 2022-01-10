Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 6,565 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $124.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.