Advisory Services Network LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NYSE FRC opened at $204.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.