Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $63.16 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

