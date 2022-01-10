Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $785,227,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $110.86 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

