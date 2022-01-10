AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.