Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.29.

AMG stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

