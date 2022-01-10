Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Holdings Raised by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $76.39 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

