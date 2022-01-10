Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.