AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $4.59 on Monday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

