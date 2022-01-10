AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,361.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $104,042.81 and approximately $5,361.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

