Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.82.

ABNB stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

