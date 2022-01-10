Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,971. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

