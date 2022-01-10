Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.38 on Friday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

