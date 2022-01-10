Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.
NASDAQ ALGS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
