Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.