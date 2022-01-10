Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

ALKS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.