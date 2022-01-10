Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

