AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.77

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,667 shares of company stock worth $1,052,400. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AlloVir by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

