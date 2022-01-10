Alpaca Finance Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $64.75 million and $13.54 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

