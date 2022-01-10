AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.39.

Shares of ALA opened at C$26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.81.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

