Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

