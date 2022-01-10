Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

