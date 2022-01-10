Amalgamated Bank Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

