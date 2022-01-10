Amalgamated Bank Invests $150,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,122 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

