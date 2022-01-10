Amalgamated Bank Invests $233,000 in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,217 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,311. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $19.19 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

