Amalgamated Bank Makes New $230,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576.

COUR stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

