Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.