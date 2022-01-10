Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,642 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

