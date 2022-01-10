Amalgamated Bank Sells 561 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

