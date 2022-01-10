Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,217 shares of company stock worth $16,742,311 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $19.19 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $89.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

