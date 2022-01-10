Ambire AdEx Trading Down 20.4% This Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $65.14 million and $6.67 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,123,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,681,209 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

