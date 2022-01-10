AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

