American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 14961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

