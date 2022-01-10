American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMYZF opened at 0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.75. American Manganese has a 12-month low of 0.36 and a 12-month high of 2.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Manganese in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

