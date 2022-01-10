American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMYZF opened at 0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.75. American Manganese has a 12-month low of 0.36 and a 12-month high of 2.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Manganese in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

