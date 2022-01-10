American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $266.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

