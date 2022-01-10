Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

