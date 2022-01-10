Ampleforth Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $102.54 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005527 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 169,173,903 coins and its circulating supply is 144,595,805 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

