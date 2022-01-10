Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

