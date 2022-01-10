Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $427.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

