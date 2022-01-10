Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.92 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $197.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $751.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $827.75 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,528. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

