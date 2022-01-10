Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

MO stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

