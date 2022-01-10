Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

