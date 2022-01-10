Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $841.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $841.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $847.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lazard by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

