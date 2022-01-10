Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

TEN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

