Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

VYNE stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.